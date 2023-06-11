Kano Gov’t Resumes Demolition Of Buildings Allegedly Sold By Ganduje

Kano State government, led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, better known as Abba Gida-Gida, has resumed demolition of structures reportedly built on public spaces allegedly sold to citizens by the previous government led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Naija News reports there have been controversies in the state since the incumbent administration commenced haunting down on government properties allegedly sold to individuals and groups by the previous administration.

Last week, the immediate past Governor of Kano, Ganduje and his predecessor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, were both in Aso Rock in Abuja to visit Presiden Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During the visitation, the issue of the demolitions was raised and shortly after separate meetings, the duo got involved in heated exchanges.

While Ganduje was quoted to have told the president that the demolition was illegal and dangerous for the state, Kwankwaso claimed he told the president that the former governor had sold out significant places, including mosques and graveyards.

However, reports made available to newsmen on Sunday morning revealed that the state government has continued with the demolition exercise.

A source who spoke to Daily Trust on the development confirmed that the buildings to be demolished were shops built by the fence of Sani Abacha stadium at Kofar Mata, GSS Kofar Nasarawa facing IBB road and buildings by GGSS Dukawuya, Goron Dutse.

It was reported that the Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA), under the instruction of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, demolished part of the Government Girls Secondary School, Dukawiya, in the state metropolis.

In the wake of criticism that trailed the exercise, the Deputy Governor, Comr. Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo reiterated the government’s commitment to continue with the demolitions.