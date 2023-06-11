‘I Am So Honored To Have You In My Life’ – Tems Sparks Dating Rumours With Manager

Award Winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, and her manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi, have sparked dating rumours.

Naija News reports that this comes after Awoniyi expressed love to Tems while celebrating her birthday on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

While describing the female sensational singer as his twin, best friend, and all-around angel, the manager said he is honored to have Tems in his life.

According to Awoniyi, God knew what he was doing when he brought them together adding they have been through so much, however, they haven’t started.

He wrote: “Happy birthday to my twin, best friend, and all-around angel. I’m so honored to have you in my life @temsbaby.

“God knew exactly what he was doing. Been through so much already and we haven’t even started yet.

“Have an amazing day love and see you”

Tems Receives Her Grammy Award Plaque

Meanwhile, Tems has finally received the plaque for her Grammy award.

Recall that Tems clinched the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her feature on American rapper, Future’s song, ‘Wait for You’.

Her manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi via his instastory on Friday shared the news of the arrival of the plaque without a caption.

Following her historic win, recall, Tems penned an appreciation post, acknowledging the role of God in her life.

The singer via her microblogging platform, appreciated God for making it possible and returned all Glory to Him.