Tems Receives Her Grammy Award Plaque (Photo)

Sensational Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, better known by her stage name, Tems has finally received the plaque for her Grammy award.

Recall that Tems clinched the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her feature on American rapper, Future’s song, ‘Wait for You’.

Her manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi via his instastory on Friday shared the news of the arrival of the plaque without a caption.

Following her historic win, recall, Tems penned an appreciation post, acknowledging the role of God in her life.

The singer via her microblogging platform, appreciated God for making it possible and returned all Glory to Him.

She also appreciated everyone who has supported her through everything as she noted how the love has been overwhelming.

She said: “What God has done for me, I can’t even speak. All the glory really belongs to Him.

“To everyone that has been supporting me still. Through everything, please know I don’t take it for granted. I truly appreciate it, the love has been too much.

“Thank you so much Rebel Gang. We up very soon”.