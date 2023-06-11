Former Osun Commissioner Canvasses Support For Ekiti Chef Who Is Trying To Unseat Hilda Baci 

Immediate past Commissioner for Works in Osun State, Mr Remi Omowaye, has canvassed support for Ekiti-born chef, Damilola Adeparusi, who is trying to unseat Akwa Ibom chef, Hilda Baci who holds an unofficial world record for an individual with longest cooking time.

Earlier, Naija News reported that Adeparusi began a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Friday to beat Baci’s 100 hours record.

However, Nigerians have criticised her for the attempt to beat Baci’s records.

But the former Osun commissioner in a statement on Sunday has said, Nigerians should support Adeparusi, instead of criticizing her because records are meant to be broken.

Omowaye, who donated N100,000 to support the chef urged Nigerians to encourage her dreams and not discourage her.

The former commission submitted that “I throw my weight behind the Ekiti-born chef, Miss Damilola Adeparusi with a cash support of N100,000 in her quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

“Adeparusi, who is currently a student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) is currently cooking at an apartment in Ilupeju-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area.

“Records are made to be broken. Damilola did not commit any crime by attempting to break Hilda’s record. The sky is wide enough to accommodate different types of birds. Let her spread her wings and fly. I think she is also trying to make a name for herself too. Healthy competition is not bad.

“Even if the lady doesn’t break the record, at least, we have known her now, like we knew Hilda and I think Hilda should also be happy to have been able to motivate someone to try to do the unthinkable.”

While encouraging Adeparusi to prepare more Ekiti local delicacies like Feregede, Otili, Pakala, Usu Eura, Usu Olo, Ewa Alagbado, Eusaa, and Egbo among others, he faulted her for poor planning saying provision should have been made for a standby medical personnel in case of emergency.