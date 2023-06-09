Ekiti Chef Begins 120 Hour Cooking Marathon To Unseat Hilda Baci

An Ekiti-based chef, Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120 hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

This comes shortly Chef Hilda Baci cooked at Amore Gardens, Lagos state, for over 100 hours.

Hilda, if certified by Guinness World Records, would overtake Indian chef Lata Tondon, who currently still holds the record for the longest cooking hours.

In a recent development, photos and videos of Adeparusi in her kitchen cooking for over 14 hours have been shared multiple times on social media.

It is, however unclear how Adeparusi’s efforts will be received by the general public in the coming hours.

There are people who believe she should have waited for the GWR to confirm Hilda Baci’s efforts.

Hilda Baci Denies Charging 25K To Watch Her Culinarily Skills

Meanwhile, Hilda Baci recently dismissed reports alleging that she was charging twenty-five thousand Naira for people to observe her culinary skills in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian chef via her social media page cancelled a planned ‘meet and greet’ session with her supporters in Abuja following reports of an alleged ticket charge.

Debunking the reports, Baci cancelled the session, clarifying that she did not ask anyone to pay such an amount of money.