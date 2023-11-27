Guinness Record: OAU Student Hospitalized After 58 Hours Wash-a-thon (Video)

After starting a handwashing marathon in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record, Obafemi Awolowo University student Subair Enitan ended up in the hospital on Monday.

Naija News recalls that Enitan had earlier ended the marathon after she reached the 58 hours she had set to meet.

Her hands have become white and wrinkled from the handwashing marathon, according to a video that is currently making the rounds on social media.

She was spotted lying down on what appeared to be a hospital bed.

However, Enitan has not yet been recognized by Guinness World Records as a new record breaker.

Her attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record comes as Nigerians continues to make attempts at breaking the GWR after Hilda Baci rose to fame from breaking the Cook-a-thon record.

Hilda Baci who was recently officially dethroned from her position as the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon motivated Nigerians to give a shot at the Guinness World Record after her feat.

In June, Hilda was officially recognized as the owner of the longest cooking marathon Guinness World Record.

Over the course of her four days in the kitchen, the 26-year-old Nigerian chef cooked over 100 pots of meals from Thursday, May 11, to Monday, May 15.

Hilda tried to beat the 100-hour record, but over seven hours were taken away from her total because she had an extended rest break early in the endeavor, according to GWR.

Hilda had surpassed the previous record, which Lata Tondon (India) had achieved in 2019 with 87 hours and 45 minutes.