Emefiele: Lawyers Bicker Over CBN Governor’s Sack By Tinubu

The sacking and arrest of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, by President Bola Tinubu’s administration have caused resentment among lawyers who gave their different views a few hours after the controversial move by the incumbent government.

Naija News reported earlier that President Tinubu suspended Emefiele from office and was directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi as the acting CBN Governor.

The Federal Government claimed Emefiele is being investigated as part of its planned reformation of the financial sector of the economy.

Reactions have, however, trailed the development as some legal practitioners said Tinubu’s action against Emefiele breached the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act.

However, another group of lawyers, the Section of Public Interest and Development (SPIDEL) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), according to Daily Sun, backed Emefiele’s suspension as CBN governor and urged the federal government to thoroughly investigate his regime for his alleged role in the mismanagement of the economy.

Tinubu Breached Extant Laws By Sacking Emefiele

Speaking on the latest development of national interest, President General of Cultural Credibility Development Initiative and former President of Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, also a lawyer, said President Tinubu breached the extant laws and the CBN Act in his action.

He recalled how the Federal High Court had established this fact in its judgement in Sanusi Lamido Sanusi vs the Federal Government of Nigeria under Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s administration.

He also stated that the Federal High Court had also rejected a motion ex-parte by the Department of State Service (DSS) to arrest and detain Emefiele.

“The appointment of the CBN Governor is a statutory one. He can only be removed by the Senate resolution. Remember the Sanusi vs FGN case at the Federal High Court (FHC). The motion ex parte by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest and detain Emefiele was rejected by the FHC,” Uwazurike said further: “Reverberation in the international financial system will be expected. President Tinubu ignored the Board of the CBN in the suspension and did not justify his actions by referring to the CBN Act. The person who is the acting Governor ought to have retired having crossed the age of 60.

“Did Emefiele behave wisely in remaining in office after PMB left office? Certainly not! The great Zik said it is only a tree that stays put even as it is being cut down.”

This Is Not Good For Democracy

Reacting also to the CBN Governor’s trouble, a consortium of lawyers under the aegis of United Lawyers for Rule of Law Defence faulted President Tinubu’s order for the arrest of Emefiele.

The lawyers noted with disdain the midnight invasion of the Lagos residence of Emefiele, and his forceful arrest by men of the Department of State Services (DSS), describing the development as undemocratic.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, the legal practitioners lamented that arresting Emefiele in the face of a subsisting court order barring his arrest is not good for democracy.

The statement signed by Hon. Obe Albert, therefore, urged all lovers of democracy to prevail on the DSS to release Emefiele out of respect for the court and the rule of law.

The lawyers also said Emefiele’s arrest had put a question mark on the rule of law mantra of President Tinubu.

The statement read thus: “A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, in December 2022, barred the Department of State Services and the Inspector General of Police from arresting and detaining the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over allegations of terrorism and sundry offences against him.

“Also restrained by the court order are the Attorney General of the Federation, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Central Bank of Nigeria, who were listed as the first, second and fifth defendants.

“Justice MA Hassan made the order while delivering judgment in a suit marked GAR/CV/41/2022, filed by the Incorporated Trustees of the Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership.

“In the suit filed on December 19, 2022, the applicant, among other reliefs, prayed the court for a declaration that the continuous harassments, intimidation, threats, restriction of free movement, abuse of the right of office, surreptitious moves to arrest, and humiliation of Emefiele, by the respondents, are vindictive.

“We urge President Bola Tinubu to immediately call the DSS to order based on this subsisting court judgement.

“We believe strongly that Dr Emefiele’s arrest has put a question mark on the rule of law mantra of the President.

“It is too early in the day for this administration to begin to disobey court orders. We, therefore, call for Emefiele’s immediate release.”