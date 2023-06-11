Democracy Day: 11 Major Things Tinubu Has Done Since He Became President Of Nigeria

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was sworn in as the President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023, following his victory in the February 25 presidential elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu would be celebrating his first democracy day as the President of Nigeria on Monday, June 12, and as earlier reported by Naija News, he would address the people of the country by 7:00 am.

This would mark the first official nationwide broadcast to Nigerians since President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023.

In a statement released on Sunday, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the Director of Information at the State House, called on television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets to connect to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the live broadcast.

Ahead of his nationwide address, below are some major steps and actions President Tinubu has taken since he assumed office about thirteen days ago.

1. Implemented the fuel subsidy removal regime.

2. Held a security meeting with the nation’s service chiefs, heads of security agencies, and the National Security Adviser (NSA).

3. The President appointed Femi Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff and also named Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

4. He held a meeting with all Governors of the 36 states of the federation.

5. He mandated the National Economic Council (NEC) led by Vice President Kashim Shettima to work out the modalities on palliatives for subsidy.

6. Signed the Bill increasing the retirement age for Judicial officers.

7. Reached an agreement with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leading to the suspension of the planned national strike over fuel subsidy removal.

8. Selected and got Senate approval for the appointment of 20 special advisers.

9. Signed the 2023 Electricity Bill Act.

10. Held a meeting with traditional rulers in the country.

11. Suspended Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).