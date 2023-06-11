Burna Boy Rejects Picking Better Super Eagles Legend Between Kanu And Okocha

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has refused to publicly announce a better football legend, between Kanu Nwankwo and Austin Jay Jay Okocha.

Naija News reports that the ‘Last Last’ crooner who performed on Saturday night at the Champions League final, during a chat with some football legends on CBS Sports was asked to choose who was the better player between Kanu and Okocha.

Arsenal and France legend, Thierry Henry said, “I have one for you, you go Kanu or Okocha?”

Responding, Burna Boy said it would be treacherous for him to choose between the two footballers.

He said, “Don’t do this to me, man. No, I can’t do this. This is treachery. It is treason. I can get hanged for it”

However, after being prodded further, Burna Boy decided to whisper his choice to Henry.

Former England international, Micah Richards claimed he heard Okocha.

But Henry refused to announce who Burna picked, saying “I will respect this one”

Burna Boy told Micah that he doesn’t know who he picked.

Why I Carried My Sister After My Sold-out London Concert

Meanwhile, Burna Boy has opened up on the influence his younger sister and stylist/creative director, Ronami Ogulu had on his recent concert in a London stadium.

Speaking at the event, the Afrobeats star disclosed that his sister was the brain behind his recent sold-out concert at the London Stadium.

Burna who was captured in a viral video carrying his younger sister, Ronami on his back disclosed this at the end of the show.