Why I Carried My Sister After My Sold-out London Concert – Burna Boy

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has opened up on the influence his younger sister and stylist/creative director, Ronami Ogulu had on his recent concert in London stadium.

Naija News recalls that Burna became the first African artiste to sell out the 80,000-capacity London Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking on the event, the Afrobeats star disclosed that his sister was the brain behind his recent sold-out concert at the London Stadium.

Burna who was captured in a viral video carrying his younger sister, Ronami on his back disclosed this at the end of the show.

Sharing the video via his Instastory, Burna Boy said his sister deserved to be carried on the back because the concert was her vision.

He said Ronami put in a lot of work behind the scenes to make sure the event was a success.

He wrote, “Well done @r0nami e reach to carry you!!! This show was wild behind the scenes!!! I know the stress you went through!! The whole thing was your vision. It was amazing seeing it come to life. I’m so proud of you.”