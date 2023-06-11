Apostle Kure Resigns From Kaduna Peace Commission Over El-Rufai’s Comment

Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure has stepped down from his positions as Co-Chairman of the House of Kaduna Family and as a member of the Kaduna State Peace Commission.

Kure cited religious discrimination as his primary reason for the move.

The resignation follows comments made by former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, that have sparked controversy.

El-Rufai recently suggested that a Muslim-Muslim ticket in Kaduna could persist for 20 years.

His statement, caught on a widely circulated video, hinted that such a religiously homogeneous approach might be replicated at the national level.

Kure, who is the Apostle in charge of The Vision Pioneer of Throne Room Ministry, has voiced concern over El-Rufai’s comments.

Notably, he pointed out that the former governor has yet to refute these controversial remarks.

In his resignation, Kure condemned El-Rufai’s favouring of one religion over another, stating that such bias contradicts the principles upheld by the Kaduna State Peace Commission.

He said, “I hereby tender my resignation as both Co-Chair and Member of this laudable Committee because it is clear that we were set up to serve a diversionary interest and that we were not meant to succeed.

“This may explain why the governor never executed any of our suggestions from our several parleys with him. I cannot in good conscience serve on a committee that will promote disharmony and the further disintegration of our great nation.

“More so, it is clear that this explains why he arbitrarily proscribed the Atyap Development Association to send a warning to the other associations in Southern Kaduna that the same fate awaits them if they try to bring the plight of Southern Kaduna people to the rest of the world.”

The Apostle prayed that the current government will do things to heal the wounds that this “grave statement” has brought to Southern Kaduna people and its inappropriate message to all Christians in Nigeria.

He equally prayed that the Federal Government will find a way of denouncing his views in other to maintain peace and mutual trust between the religions in the country.

He thanked the Peace Commission for the opportunity to serve and to get to know closely the wonderful Muslim leaders on the committee and the sacrifice they all made to try to bring peace.

The Apostle pledged to continue to be the bridge of peace between Muslims and Christians in Southern Kaduna and the whole nation and be available to serve in any capacity that will forge the unity of Nigeria.

May God raise for us leaders who will truly help us find true peace.