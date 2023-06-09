You Want To Skip Me From The Legacy? US-Based Rapper, Yung6ix, Puts Davido In His Place

United States-based Nigerian hip-hop artist, Onome Onokohwomo, better known as Young6ix, has berated Afrobeat singer, Davido for excluding him from the list of artistes to first hit stardom in the Nigerian music industry.

Naija News earlier reported that Davido, during a recent interview making the rounds online said he and Wizkid were the first young Nigerian singers to hit stardom.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner said he was excited to see ‘new cats’ such as Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, and Asake now dominating the music industry.

He said, “Everybody knows now. I was one of the first. I and Wizkid were one of the first young artists to blow up and it feels good seeing new cats like Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, you know a lot of new cats coming, killing it, Asake who was on my album.

“So, yes, I think the future of Afrobeat is in good hands”

Reacting, Young6ix in a video shared on social media, said Wizkid, Olamide and himself achieved fame before Davido.

He also questioned why Davido is excluding him from the legacy adding that the ‘If’ crooner is among the youngsters in the music industry

He said, “David, David. How many times I called your name? You know I got nothing but love for you, my boy.

“But let’s get it straight. It was Wizkid, Olamide and Young6ix before it was you. We were the youngins of that time.

“You want to skip me from the legacy?”