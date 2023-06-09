Why Pastor Chris Can Never Be My Friend – Apostle Johnson Suleman

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has revealed reasons the founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, can never be his friend.

Naija News reports that Apostle Suleman made this known during the Church’s Holy Ghost Conference 2023, live-streamed via YouTube.

Speaking during a sermon, Suleman shared his opinion about Pastor Chris, stressing he cannot equate himself with someone who had grown more than him spiritually.

He further explained that even though he respects Chris, he cannot be friends with him because they do not operate on the same level.

The controversial clergy gave some context for his opinion, with a recent conversation with Reverend John, who had just participated in a pastor’s classroom conference.

According to Apostle Suleman, Reverend John said over 103 million people had registered for the program online, and by the end of the meeting, over 110 million pastors had registered.

He expressed surprise at how Pastor Chris could hold such a large event, noting that he is way ahead of him.

He further described Pastor Chris as a field marshal who is in a class of his own, hence, they can never be friends.

He said, “Then I will now stand beside such a man and say, he is my friend? Never! Pastor Chris can’t be my friend. When you want to grow, stop equating yourself with those who have grown.

“That’s a field marshal, a class of his own, I am not in his class. He is in a different world. Are you trying to say that God can’t use little things to correct him? God knows who He sends little things to for correction”