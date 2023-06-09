Super Eagles Star Storms General Hospital, Distributes Cash

Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi on Thursday blessed the needy in his home state government hospital with cash donations.

Naija News reports that the professional football star made a brief stop at the Ilorin General Hospital where he was received by the hospital’s chief medical director (CMD) Dr Bola Abdulkadir.

Awoniyi,who was taken around different wards of the hospital, was moved with compassion on a female cancer patient, paying her remaining four doses of injection which each reportedly cost N107,000.

The former Liverpool player also gave envelopes containing cash to several patients at the hospital receiving treatments.

Dr Abdulkadir thanked the Super Eagles striker for the humanitarian gesture.

The CMD said the government alone cannot shoulder these responsibilities, hence the need for well-to-do individuals to be of help.

Earlier, the former Union Berlin star visited the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Zulu-Gambari, where the chairman of Kwara Traditional Council, prayed for his success in the upcoming football season and beyond.