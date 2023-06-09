‘Obasanjo Go Collect Well Inside Tinubu’s Era’ – Buhari’s Former Aide

Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, has made a mockery of ex-Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo is known for writing open letters to Nigerian presidents who have succeeded him in office.

In the letters, Obasanjo usually points out the government’s flaws and offers advice on how they can solve the issues at stake.

However, Buhari’s former aide in a post via Twitter on Friday, said he is curious to see if the former President will summon boldness to write any letter to President Bola Tinubu.

Tolu Ogunlesi recalled how Obasanjo in the past used and abused his presidential authority to harass Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos state.

He tweeted: “OBJ go collect well inside this PBAT era. He used and abused presidential authority to harass and undermine BAT as Governor of Lagos. Today that BAT is the President of Nigeria.

I’m curious to see if the General will summon the boldness for any letter-writing”

Nigeria Now Ripe To Have Female President

Meanwhile, Olusegun Obasanjo has said the country is ripe to have a female President to grow and join the developed nations.

The former Nigerian leader asserted that the female gender should be given the opportunity to lead the country after the male folks have been leading the country since independence.

Obasanjo stated this at the 5th edition of the Egba Dialect Debate and Choral Competition for Secondary Schools in Ogun Central Senatorial District, in Abeokuta.

According to him, it’s only when power is being passed and shared equally among both genders, will the country stand strong again and develop.