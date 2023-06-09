Flying Eagles Arrive In Nigeria Four Days After Losing To South Korea

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the Flying Eagles have arrived in Nigeria from Argentina where they participated in the 2023 Under-20 World Cup.

In the tournament, the Flying Eagles put on a good run before they were knocked out by South Korea in the quarter-finals stage.

Korea’s Choi Seok-Hyun scored the winning goal in the sixth minute of extra time to end Nigeria’s optimistic run in the tournament on June 4.

Before their unexpected defeat in the quarter-finals, the Flying Eagles defeated the hosts of the Under-20 World Cup, Argentina in the round of 16 at the Estadio Nico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero.

In the group stage, the Nigerian team defeated the Dominican Republic and Italy, the reigning European champions, to advance to the knockout round.

However, their hopes of winning the title for the first time in the history of the country ended in the hands of the South Korea Under-20 team.

Interestingly, the Italian team Nigeria defeated in the group stage knocked out South Korea 2-1 in the semi-finals on Thursday, June 8.

It was the same day Italy defeated the Korean team that the Flying Eagles of Nigeria landed in Abuja via an Ethiopian Airline, according to a tweet from the NFF.

The tweet read, “The Nigeria U-20 team flew into Abuja on Thursday afternoon via Ethiopian Airlines.

“Ladan Bosso and his wards reached the quarter-finals, Nigeria first since 2011, but also lost to South Korea and missed out on the last four.”