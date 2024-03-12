Flying Eagles Of Nigeria Return To Winning Ways At 2024 All-African Games

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have finally recorded their first win in the ongoing 2024 All-African Games after an abysmal start to the tournament.

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria, who finished second in the last edition of the All African Games in Morocco, were expected to stroll past Group B of the ongoing edition.

Unfortunately, they suffered an unexpected 2-1 defeat at the hands of a lowly-rated Ugandan side in their opening group stage. The defeat came months after the Flying Eagles knocked Uganda out of the Under-20 World Cup qualifiers.

In their second group stage game at the 2024 All African Games, the Flying Eagles recorded a slim 1-0 victory over South Sudan to remain hopeful of reaching the semi-final stage of the event.

Nigeria survived South Sudan thanks to a lone strike from the penalty spot via the booths of Sadiq Muhammed towards the end of the game.

This defeat means that South Sudan have been eliminated from the event as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Senegal in their opening game.

The Nigerian Flying Eagles are now second in Group B after Uganda defeated Senegal 1-0 on Monday.

The Nigerian side are condemned to beat Senegal at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday to guarantee themselves a place in the semi-final stage of the All-African Games.