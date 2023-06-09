Family Releases Burial Plans For Raymond Dokpesi

The burial plans for the late founder of DAAR Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi have been released by the family of the deceased.

According to the release, the remains of the veteran broadcaster would be buried on 22nd June, 2023 at his residence in Agenebode, Edo State.

The family confirmed that the funeral activities will commence on 19th June, 2023 with a day of tributes, to take place at the prestigious International Conference Centre in Abuja at 4:00 pm.

On the following day, the 20th June, a requiem mass will be held at the Church of the Assumption in Abuja at 12 noon.

After the requiem mass, a reception will be held at the DAAR Villa, located at 1 Ladi Lawal Drive, Asokoro, Abuja, providing an opportunity for attendees to offer condolences and support to the Dokpesi family.

The funeral procession will then proceed to Agenebode, the ancestral home of the Dokpesi family, on the 21st of June. At 5: 00 pm, a Liturgy of Songs will be conducted at Ezomo’s Residence in Agenebode, allowing the local community to pay their final respects to the late Chief Dokpesi.

The main funeral events will take place on the 22nd of June. A funeral mass and interment will be held at Ezomo’s Residence in Agenebode, starting at 11:00 am. Family members, friends, and dignitaries will gather to bid farewell to the visionary founder of Daar Communication.

Entertainment for guests will hold after the interment at the Ezomo’s residence in Agenebode and St. Peter’s Secondary School, at 2:00 pm.

And on 24th June, a thanksgiving mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Agenebode at 9:00 am.

The church service will be an occasion for gratitude, as the community offers prayers and thanks for the impactful life of the late Daar Communication founder.

Naija News recalls Dokpesi, the owner of AIT and Ray Power FM radio, died on May 29, 2023.