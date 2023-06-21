Dokpesi’s Body Moved To Home Town For Burial (Video)

The body of the late chairman of DAAR Communications, which owns Africa Independent Television (AIT) and RayPower FM, Raymond Dokpesi has been taken to Edo State for burial.

Dokpesi’s body was driven around his Abuja residence for the last time on Tuesday night after a requiem mass at The Church of Assumption, Asokoro, Abuja.

A service of songs will be held on Wednesday at the deceased’s residence in Edo State.

He will be buried in Edo on Thursday.

Among the dignitaries who attended it were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in Kogi State, Dino Melaye; media entrepreneur, Dele Momodu; Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, among others.

Another requiem mass will be held on Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Agenebode, Edo State.

The Dokpesi family will host guests after the interment at St Peter’s Grammar School compound in Agenebode, Edo State.

Dokpesi, had died on May 29 at the age of 71, weeks after reportedly suffering a stroke.

