Dokpesi: Hilda Dokubo Reveals What She Likes About Funerals

Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo whilst bidding her final farewell to the late chairman of DAAR Communications, which owns Africa Independent Television (AIT) and RayPower FM, Raymond Dokpesi has disclosed what she likes about burials.

Recall, Dokepsi was buried amidst tears in his hometown, Agenebode, Edo State on Thursday in the presence of his family, friends, political associates and well-wishers.

A requiem mass was held before the interment at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Agenebode for the AIT boss who died on May 29 at the age of 71, weeks after reportedly suffering a stroke.

Sharing clips from the burial festivities, Hilda Dokubo said she likes how funerals bring everyone together and sometimes wished people could stay in touch more often.

She said, “I don’t like funerals, but I like how it brings everyone together. Sometimes I wish everyone can stay in touch more often. We all need us.”

Describing him as her friend, teacher, and mentor, Hilda noted how he came, saw, and conquered.

“Finally Rested. Ezomo came, saw, and conquered. His work here on earth is done, the gap he left we do not know if it will ever be filled but we know when we remember him we will have reasons to smile, chat, laugh, and even cry. Thank God for all his goodness,”she said.