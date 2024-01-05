Fake Result: Five Popular Nollywood Stars Who Bagged Doctorate Degrees From Benin Republic Universities

Before Nigerian investigative journalist, Umar Audu, uncovered the fake results issue happening in some Benin Republic and Togo Universities, there had been a trend of Nigerian celebrities bagging doctorate degrees from the country.

Naija News reported that Audu gained popularity after he conducted an investigative report which uncovered fake results syndicates in Togo and the Benin Republic being used by some Nigerians.

However, this publication highlights five Nollywood stars who bagged degrees from Benin Republic Universities.

1. Alexx Ekubo: In August 2021, Alexx Ekubo received an honorary doctorate in Arts and Culture from Benin Republic’s Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston University.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to share photos from the ceremony with the caption, “Introducing, Dr Alexx Ekubo. Thanks to the governing council of the Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston (ISCG UNIVERSITY) for conferring on me Doctorate (Honorary) Degree in Arts & Culture.”

2. Mike Ezuruonye: In June 2021, Mike Ezuruonye was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Arts and Literature by Estam University in Benin Republic.

The talented movie star, in the post shared on his Instagram page at the time, asked fans to begin addressing him as a doctor.

3. Ik Ogbonna: In June 2022, IK Ogbonna also bagged an honorary doctorate in leadership and development from the Institut Superieur de Technologies et de Management (ISTM) University in Togo.

Sharing photos of himself adored in a graduation gown, the model cum actor could also be seen flaunting the certificate awarded to him by the institution.

4. Hilda Dokubo: Also in June 2022, veteran actress, Hilda Dokubo, was conferred with a Doctorate degree in Literature by the Institut Suprereur of Technologies Et De Management.

5. Ireti Doyle: In August 2022, Ireti Doyle bagged an honourary doctorate degree from Institut Superieur de Communication et de Gestion University in the Benin Republic.