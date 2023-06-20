Jonathan Reveals What Dokpesi Told Him In 2015

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has disclosed what late Chief Raymond Dokpesi told him in 2015 when he lost the presidential election to the then-candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News recalls that Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications, died on May 29, 2023.

Speaking at the Night of Tributes organised by the deceased family on Monday, June 20, 2023, Jonathan said the media businessman encouraged him after he lost the election to Buhari in 2015.

The former president said when many of his allies had deserted him after the defeat, Dokpesi invited him for dinner and told him there was life after defeat.

“I was in a dilemma after I lost the election where some of the people you think instead of you to die, they will prefer to take the bullet for you, but surprisingly, they even forgot your name when you lose the election.

“To my surprise, I was told that Dokpesi would host me for an event. I was surprised that how will he do that for a person that lost an election. He was the first person that made me believe that there could still be life after losing an election.

“Initially, I was sceptical, but I said, let us go. I thought it was going to be a small gathering of his friends and family, but the place was filled up. So the words of encouragement from Dokpesi and all the other people that spoke gave me that energy to do what I am doing today,” Jonathan said about the founder of AIT and Ray Power FM.

Dokpesi Pushed For U-17 World Cup When Yar’Adua Rejected It

Speaking further on his relationship with the Dokpesi, Jonathan said the deceased’s doggedness led Nigeria to host the U-17 World Cup after former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua rejected the idea of Nigeria spending a huge amount on the competition.

“Nigeria was to host the World Cup, and, of course, we love soccer very much. When the memo got to the president, he was not too comfortable with the financial involvement and so on. So, he felt we couldn’t spend such kind of money and turned it down.

“Fortunately, Dokpesi came to my house as the vice president and made his presentation to me that convinced me that Nigeria could host the Cup. The following morning, I went to take it up with the president, and he agreed that we should host it. So if not for the person, we would not have hosted it,” Jonathan said.