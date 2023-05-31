VIDEO: Atiku, PDP Chieftains Pay Condolence Visit To Raymond Dokpesi’s Family

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, paid a condolence visit to the family of media mogul, Raymond Dokpesi.

Naija News reported that Dokpesi died at a hospital in Abuja at 71, on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Taking to his Instagram page, PDP chieftain and Nigerian journalist, Dele Momodu, shared the video of the condolence visit, saying Atiku and the party delegation met with the deceased’s son, his wife and other family members.

He wrote, “Happening Now: The former Vice President of Nigeria and PDP Presidential Candidate in the February 25, 2023, Election, H.E. Atiku Abubakar is currently at the Hilltop Mansion, Gbaduma Hill, Asokoro, Abuja, home of the Media Mogul, High Chief Engr Raymond A. A. Dokpesi, who passed on Monday, May 29, 2023.

“Accompanying the PDP Presidential Candidate is the entourage from the PDP National Headquarters, Abuja, ably led by the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Umar Damagum; the National Secretary and PDP Guber Candidate in Imo State, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu; the National Publicity Secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba; the National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyegikuro; and the National Treasurer, Ahmed Yayari Mohammed.

“The delegation met with his first Son, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, his wives, sons, daughters, and other members of his families. May his Soul Rest in Peace.”