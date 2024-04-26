Former Lawmaker, Sidi Ali Is Dead

Veteran Nigerian journalist cum former lawmaker in the Second Republic, Sidi Ali, is dead.

Naija News learnt that the former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, announced Ali’s demise in a post via his official Facebook page.

According to him, the elder statesman and member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, elders committee in Kano State died on Thursday.

The deceased is the father of the recently appointed spokesperson of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Hakama Sidi Ali.

Ali worked at the Nigerian International Press Centre, the Ministry of Information, and the National Broadcasting Commission, among other places.

In related news, a former Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ayogu Eze, is reportedly dead.

Naija News learnt that the former Senate spokesman died in an Abuja Hospital after a protracted illness.

A source who spoke to the Daily Post said the late Senator had been down, which prevented him from attending his child’s wedding ceremony earlier in the year, which was held in Lagos State.

Ayogu Eze was a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, before he defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, where he ran for the Enugu State governorship election.