Raymond Dokpesi: Nigeria Has Lost A Patriot – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed sadness over the death of a member of its Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee (NEC), High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

In a statement issued on Monday, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said the party is devastated by the death of the media mogul, and statesman at the age of 71.

Ologunagba said Dokpesi was an exceptionally committed and courageous nationalist and loyal party man who was steadfast in his selfless contributions towards the unity, stability, and development of the party and the nation at large.

The party spokesman, therefore, stated that Dokpesi’s death is indeed a colossal national loss and a big blow to the PDP family.

The statement reads: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) family is devastated by the death of one of its leading lights, member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee (NEC), media mogul, Statesman and Patriarch of the Dokpesi family, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom).

“High Chief Dokpesi was an exceptionally committed and courageous nationalist, an insightful and loyal Partyman; brilliant and resourceful entrepreneur who was steadfast in his selfless contributions towards the unity, stability and development of our great Party and the nation at large.

“As a patriotic Nigerian, High Chief Dokpesi deployed his media empire of Africa Independent Television (AIT) Ray Power FM and Faaji FM to champion the course of national development, promoted greater and affordable access to information across the country, stimulated good governance, enhanced economic growth and development in all critical sectors and opened our nation to international limelight and opportunities.

“He was a detribalized Nigerian, who put the interest and well-being of our nation above every other consideration and made numerous positive landmarks in our national political, economic, and social landscapes. Chief Dokpesi’s death is indeed a colossal national loss and a big blow to the PDP family.

“The PDP condoles with the Dokpesi family, the Daar Communication Group, the Government and people of Edo State, the Weppa-Wanno Kingdom, and the Edo PDP family and prays to the Almighty God to grant us all the fortitude to bear this devastating loss and to High Chief Dokpesi, eternal rest in His Bosom.“