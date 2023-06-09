Edwin Clark Reveals Who Should Be Next Senate President

The convener of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has said a Christian Senator from the South should be elected as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that there has been opposition to the choice of former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as the next Senate President and Senator Barau Jibrin as the Deputy Senate President, respectively.

Other lawmakers who are interested in the position such as the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, and a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, have insisted on contesting for the seat.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Clark said the National Assembly should work to unite the country and ensure that citizens trust one another and regard themselves as equal citizens.

He said: “It is your duty as the legislative arm of government to produce during your term, a united country where the citizens genuinely trust one another, and regard themselves as equal citizens and as brothers and sisters.

“It is time to heal our land, and in so doing, what I expect of the 10th Senate is to give the position of the senate president to a Christian senator from the southern part of the country.”