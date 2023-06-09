BBNajia Season 7 Reunion Set To Begin

The organizers of the Big Brother Naija Show have announced the ‘Level Up’ edition reunion is set to premiere on Monday, June 19.

Naija News reports that the show, which produced Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna as the winner of Season 7 was hosted by popular media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The BBNaija reunion, which is usually held following the end of each reality show, allows the housemates to reminisce over their stay and discuss the challenges they faced while in the Biggie house.

During the reunion, housemates also have the opportunity to settle their long-time beef between friends and those who got romantically entangled.

Why Most BBNaija Stars Are In Debt

Meanwhile, Former Big Brother Naija ‘Titans’ Housemate, Jenni O. has alleged that many of her colleagues are in debt over consistent pressure to please fans.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known in a post via her Instagram story, stating that Nigerian influencing entails living a fake lifestyle.

According to her, many BBNaija Stars are in debt because they are always trying to keep up with the high expectation of living to please people.

The reality TV star also claimed that some of her colleagues rent items for photoshoots to look a certain way.