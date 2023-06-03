Why Most BBNaija Stars Are In Debt – Jenni O

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Titans’ Housemate, Jenni O. has alleged that many of her colleagues are in debt over consistent pressure to please fans.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known in a post via her Instagram story, stating that Nigerian influencing entails living a fake lifestyle.

According to her, many BBNaija Stars are in debt because they are always trying to keep up with the high expectation of living to please people.

The reality TV star also claimed that some of her colleagues rent items for photoshoots to look a certain way.

She wrote: “Nigerian influencing consists of fake ass life. Everything is so fake. Post a real picture it’s an issue, can’t dress a certain way outside because you don’t want to appear somehow.

“Some of your faves are in debt trying to keep up with this high-ass expectation you all have put them. Nothing is real. It’s only in Lagos I knew you could rent anything to look a certain way.

“Being an influencer… Is being able to influence everyday people. I’m annoyed. Every day people are not doing photoshoots every second, everyday people are not wearing full belts to the gym, everyday people are not overdressing to the grocery store.

“I can actually go on and on. Lmao I don’t know what kind of unrealistic expectations you all set. Or are you not seeing your mates abroad? For a country that already seems like it’s fictional must the industry be a fantasy land as well?”