Biggest Misconceptions About BBNaija Stars – Saga Reveals

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate cum actor, Saga, has revealed misconceptions about ex-housemates of the popular reality TV show.

Naija News reports that Saga, in an interview with PUNCH, debunked claims that female BBNaija stars are prostitutes.

According to him, many female reality TV stars work hard and do various jobs to make money.

Saga also stated that many former housemates are talented, adding that participating in the BBNaija show to gain prominence is a considerable sacrifice.

He said, “The biggest misconception is that every lady in BBBN is a prostitute. That is a big lie. I know some of them that work so hard for their money, and they are doing great. So, I don’t like it when I hear those lies about them.

“Some people also think that we are not talented enough, and that hurts because a lot of us are gifted.

“Another misconception is that people think we did not make any sacrifices to get to where we are. However, participating in BBN is a sacrifice that takes a lot from one. BBN is not for everyone. Sometimes, I advise some people against going for the show because I know it is not for them. Fans actually send us gifts because they are inspired by the sacrifices we made. Anyone that goes on that show deserves any gift they get.”