Aregbesola Receives Warm Reception In Osogbo

Ten days after leaving office, the immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola received a warm reception in Osogobo, the Osun State capital on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the former Osun Governor was welcomed back to the state by his supporters, market women, youths, and other members of the society.

Speaking at his 66th birthday colloquium held in Osogbo on Thursday, Aregebsola said the reception he received was proof that the people believed in his political ideology.

The former governor disclosed that the secret to the success of his administration was putting the interest of the people at heart and providing governance to the citizens.

Aregbesola thanked his supporters, friends, associates, and the people of Osun for believing in his political ideology, adding that he will forever remain committed to them.

He said: “Governance is not rocket science. It is all about putting the interest of the people at heart. We included every stratum of society in our government. This is why the people trooped out to receive us after 54 months of completing our tenure.

“From the market women association to religious leaders to the youths and other segments of the state, we rallied everybody. The peace and progress that characterised our administration in Osun were reflective of how committed we were to the people that brought us to power, which they have continued to reciprocate.

“The warm reception we received yesterday from Ilesa to Osogbo showed where the people belong and how much they believed in our capacity and political leadership.

“It is clear from all quarters that the people appreciate us and are proud to associate with us. I am grateful to you all. We will continue to represent what has endeared you to us.”