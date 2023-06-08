Tinubu: ‘It Is Silly To Go On Pretending You’re A True Muslim’ – Charly Boy Knocks El-Rufai

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has slammed the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, over his recent controversial religious comment.

Naija News reported that El-Rufai in a viral video, said he and some northern governors used religion as a political tool to give victory to President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

El-Rufai further said the victory of Tinubu silenced the Christian Association of Nigeria, adding that he will sustain an Islamic-dominated government for 20 years and unending not only in Kaduna State but in Nigeria at large.

He added that in the course of the electioneering campaigns when Christians tried to ask questions on why the Muslim/Muslim Ticket, he deceived ‘them’ that it was not for religious dominance when in reality, the tickets both nationally and at the state level were for Islamic domination.

The statement generated outrage among concerned Nigerians and many cautioned the former governor against setting the country ablaze, saying he is a religious bigot.

Reacting via his Twitter page on Thursday, Charly Boy slammed El-Rufai, describing him as an expired drug, who is pretending like he desires the progress of the country.

The tweet reads, “This small microchip of a man called El-Rufai. No need to go on pretending that you desire the progress of ur country Nigeria that you have so stolen from.

“It is silly to go on pretending that you’re even a true Muslim. You’re an expired drug bad for the unity of this country”.