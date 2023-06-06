Reno Omokri Slams El-Rufai Over Muslim Dominance Comment

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has slammed the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai over his comment on the dominance of power by Muslims in the state.

Naija News reports that Omokri was reacting to statements allegedly credited to El-Rufai in which he told his audience before handing over to his successor that the Islamic dominance in Kaduna had been successfully replicated in Nigeria and that it shall continue.

El-Rufai further said that the victory of Bola Tinubu had silenced the Christian Association of Nigeria, adding that he will sustain an Islamic-dominated government for 20 years and unending not only in Kaduna State but in Nigeria at large.

He added that in the course of the electioneering campaigns when Christians tried to ask questions on why the Muslim/Muslim Ticket, he deceived ‘them’ that it was not for religious dominance when in reality, the tickets both nationally and at the state level were for Islamic domination.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday to react to the comments, Omokri described the video which captured the statement made by El-Rufai as scary, stressing that his hatred for Christianity was on another level.

The former presidential aide asserted that the former governor could start a religious crisis if President Bola Tinubu gives him any sensitive position in his cabinet.

He wrote: “Honestly, that El-Rufai video is scary. The hatred for Christianity pouring out of him was on another level. Are we going to pretend we do not have a problem here? If Tinubu gives this man any sensitive position, he can set up a conflagration between the two major religions. What did my eye just see? Ah!”