Democracy Day: FG Declares June 12 Public Holiday

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Monday, June 12, 2023, a public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

Naija News gathered that the announcement was stated in a statement released in Abuja on Thursday.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, conveyed the government’s congratulations to all Nigerians on this occasion.

She recognized that Nigeria’s journey to democracy, like many other nations, has experienced both trials and triumphs.

Akinlade, however, said, “The ship of State, its institutions and most importantly, the Nigerian people have remained steadfast on the tenets of democratic governance.”

In her message, Akinlade encouraged Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to reflect on the progress made, celebrate the milestones achieved, and anticipate a better future for the country’s democracy.

She ended her statement with a warm wish, “The Permanent Secretary wishes all Nigerians a Happy Democracy Day celebration.”