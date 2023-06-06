Wike Reacts To Emergence Of Mohammed As PDP Govs Forum Chairman

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has reacted to the emergence of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

Naija News reported that Mohammed emerged as the Chairman of the forum at a retreat for elected PDP Governors and members-elect of the National Assembly held last Saturday at the Government House Bauchi.

While Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State emerged as the Vice Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

Speaking with selected reporters on Monday in Port Harcourt, Wike said the PDP should have zoned the chairmanship position to the South after the tenure of former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

Wike said the opposition party has again failed to adhere to the rules and regulations by electing Mohammed as the chairman of the PDP governor forum.

The former Rivers governor, however, said he does not have any problem with the Bauchi governor personally.

More to come…