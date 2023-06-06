Shut Up – Joshua Iginla Roars At TB Joshua’s Critics During Memorial Anniversary

Founder of Champions Royal Assembly in Abuja, Prophet Joshua Iginla has issued a stern warning to the critics of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, TB Joshua as friends and disciples of the deceased mark his second memorial anniversary.

Iginla, who had in the past knocked Reverend Chris Okotie and Prophet Odumeje for criticising Joshua, on Sunday, during his sermon tackled those against the late prophet, stressed that he would continue to celebrate Joshua despite persecution.

“While Senior Prophet TB Joshua was alive I spoke my mind as led by God to speak about his ministry and his person and most often we talked on phone not for eye service, not for clout, not for audience. That’s just me,” he said.

“You are entitled to your opinion about Senior Prophet TB Joshua, this is my opinion.”

Iginla said Joshua, in the midst of criticism, was an “epitome of humility” and was the “most persecuted man of God in the world.”

“Prophet TB Joshua is a gift to the body of Christ and he remains a gift…Throw stones at us, abuse us, we will continue to talk about what we saw, what he did, how he did it, and how he lived his life. Prophet TB Joshua is a hero of faith, we will celebrate him despite your persecution,” he added.

Iginla, who in 2019 confessed to have committed adultery, said he was talking about Joshua because he understands the persecution Joshua faced and he is facing the same.

“Don’t tell me how he got born again, who led him to get born again. I want to ask you ‘How did you get born again?’ So you want me to believe how you got born again you don’t want to believe how I got born again. My friend, shut up!” he said.