‘Victor Osimhen To Replace Karim Benzema At Real Madrid’

Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid, are reportedly making plans to buy Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen from Napoli as the replacement for Karim Benzema this summer.

The 35-year-old French forward was expected to agree to a new one-year contract with Real Madrid but decided to cut off ties with the Spanish giants before their last game of the 2022-2023 season.

On Sunday, June 4, Real Madrid confirmed that Benzema will leave the club when his contract expires on June 30, 2023, 14 years after he joined the club.

A statement from the club read: “Real Madrid CF and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club.

“Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection for who is already one of our greatest legends.

“Real Madrid is and will always be his home, and he wishes him and all his family the best in this new phase of his life.”

The French striker’s exit from Spain will surely have a major impact on the world transfer market because Madrid needs to make a sizable signing to fill the void left by the Ballon d’Or winner.

Osimhen of Napoli is one of the top contenders to replace the vacuum left by the 35-year-old attacker, according to Football Italia but Real Madrid has to contend with Manchester United for his signature.

With 26 goals, Osimhen, who is currently valued at £150 million, just won the Serie A top scorer award.

The 24-year-old surpassed Rafael Leao of AC Milan and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan to win the best striker in Serie A for the 2022–2023 Italian League season.

If the move is successful, the striker will subsequently have large shoes to fill given Benzema’s outstanding accomplishments for the Spanish giants.

Since moving to Madrid from Lyon in July 2009, the attacker has made 649 appearances, scoring 354 goals and providing 165 assists.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo (450) has scored more goals for Madrid than Benzema.