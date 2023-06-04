Osimhen Wins Serie A Highest Goal Scorer Award, Breaks New Record

Nigerian professional footballer, Victor Osimhen, has won the highest goal scorer award in Italian Serie A.

The Super Eagles star made history as the first African to be crowned the award and also the first player to have combined such with the Scudetto since 2009.

Records also showed that Osimhen is the fourth Napoli player to win the award, joining the league of legendary Diego Maradona and Edison Cavani and Gonzalo Higuain.

Naija News reports that Napoli won the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years.

For the latest award, Osimhen’s closest rival is Inter Milan striker, Lautaro Martinez, who fired blanks in the club’s victory against Torino last Saturday night.

Martinez is on 21 goals and cannot go beyond that tally, while Osimhen is too far out in front on 25 goals.

Former Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the last player to combine both the Scudetto and the top scorer award for Inter Milan in 2008/09.

Meanwhile, Spanish professional football club, Real Madrid, has parted ways with Belgian star, Eden Hazard.

Naija News understands that Madrid ended their four years contract deal with the 32-year-old on mutual agreement on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The club confirmed the development in a publication on its official website on Saturday saying: “Real Madrid CF and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player will be released from the club as of June 30, 2023.

“Real Madrid wants to express its affection for Eden Hazard and wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage.”

Recall that Hazard joined La Casa Blanca in 2019 and had endured a tough spell at the Spanish side since he left Chelsea.

The attacking midfielder had failed to live up to expectations from when he signed for Real Madrid.

During his four years in Spain, the Belgian won the European Cup, Club World Cup, European Super Cup, two Leagues, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.