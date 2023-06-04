Delta NNPP Gov Candidate Decamps To PDP

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the March 18 governorship election in Delta State, Engr. Chief Goodnews Agbi, PhD, has dumped the party.

Naija News gathered that Agbi disclosed his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his resignation letter addressed to the national chairman of NNPP.

According to him, his resignation from the NNPP to join the PDP is in the overall interest of bringing true development to all parts of the state.

It was learnt that Vanguard reported that Agbi submitted that elections are over, therefore it is the duty of every patriotic Deltan to support the administration of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori to deliver on his electioneering campaign promises.

He noted that he was joining forces with Oborevwori’s PDP to consolidate the enviable achievements of the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

Adbi further said the era of using opposition to distract government programs and policies was gone.

He, therefore, pledged to mobilise other opposition figures in the state to join forces with Oborevwori to develop the state, adding that he would bring on board his experience so that Delta remains PDP controlled state.

Predicting the outcome of the 2027 election in the state, the former NNPP chieftain said “As the dramatic personae in APC are already practising their ‘evil’ dancing skills. There is therefore the need for political stakeholders in the state to join forces with PDP to finally bury APC by ambushing every of their nefarious plots.”