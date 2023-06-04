Burna Boy Beats Davido, Wizkid, Others With Incredible Achievement In London

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has beat other African artists with his latest achievement in London.

Naija News reports that the ‘Stand Stall’ crooner officially sold out the London Stadium for his ‘Love Damini’ concert and gave electrifying performances during the event.

With the remarkable new milestone Burna Boy, has become the first and only African artist to completely sell out an 80,000-capacity stadium in London.

This incredible accomplishment was confirmed by London Stadium in an official announcement via its Twitter page.

“@burnaboy’s RECORD-BREAKING concert has now officially SOLD OUT! What an incredible achievement for the first-ever African artist to solo headline a UK stadium!”

See the video of the concert below:

