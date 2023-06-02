Troops Kill Suicide Bomber, Arrest Terrorists’ Logistics Suppliers

Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) have neutralized a suicide bomber in a recent operation in Borno State.

A statement signed and issued on Thursday by the Director, of Defence Media Operations, at Defence Headquarters, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, in Abuja, revealed that at least twenty-two Boko Haram logistic suppliers were nabbed while troops were combing the Northern region recently.

It said that the troops also neutralised 26 Boko Haram and the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and informants and as well captured 1 Boko Haram terrorist fighter.

The statement also noted that three armed robbers and 52 suspected criminals were nabbed.

The troops attached to Operation Hadin Kai in the northeast also reportedly rescued 16 abducted civilians while 876 terrorists and members of their families, comprising 89 adult males, 249 adult females and 538 children, surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations.

Danmadami explained that the terrorists’ hideouts were thoroughly raided between May 18 and June 1 during the operation jointly conducted by the air component of the operation.

He noted that various offensive operations were conducted based on intelligence that identified terrorists’ hideouts, enclaves, camps, villages, forests and mountains.

Danmadami listed Konduga, Abadam, Guzamala, Ngala, Bama, Dikwa, Gubio, Damboa, Jere, Kukawa, Magumeri and Monguno local government areas of the state as some of the places the terrorists were being rooted out on a daily basis.

“During these operations, troops made contact with terrorists and following a fierce firefight, troops neutralised 25 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and recovered 7 AK-47 rifles,” the army general noted.