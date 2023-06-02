‘I Am 26 And Ready For Marriage’ – BBNaija’s Phyna

Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7, Ijeoma Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has expressed readiness to walk down the aisle.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star disclosed this via her Twitter handle on Friday, June 2, 2023.

This comes a few weeks after Phyn revealed she has been receiving a lot of marriage proposals via social media.

Sharing photos of herself donning a wedding gown, on her birthday, she wrote: “Me practicing my wedding gown. 26 and ready.”

Phyna Sends Warning As She Makes Strong Allegation

Meanwhile, Phyna has said that 80 percent of deaths in General Hospitals are caused by the staff.

The reality TV star argued that some nurses in General Hospitals deserved to be relieved of their duties.

Phyna stated this in a recent tweet via her Twitter handle.

She warned netizens not to attack her over her stance as she would lay curses on them.

She added that she couldn’t say all that she experienced at the hospital.

Phyna wrote, “I doubt it’s all general hospitals, but I hereby say some nurses in general hospitals needs to be flogged and sacked. 80% of death in general hospitals are caused by the workers. On top this very thing I fit swear for anybody wey come for me.”