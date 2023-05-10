‘I Will Swear For You If You Come For Me’ – Phyna Sends Warning As She Makes Strong Allegation

Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 show, Josephine Otabor, simply known as Phyna has said that 80 per cent of deaths in General Hospitals are caused by the staff.

The reality TV star argued that some nurses in General Hospitals deserved to be relieved of their duties.

Phyna stated this on Tuesday via her Twitter handle.

She warned netizens not to attack her over her stance as she would lay curses on them.

Phyna wrote, “I doubt it’s all general hospitals, but I hereby say some nurses in general hospitals needs to be flogged and sacked. 80% of death in general hospitals are caused by the workers. On top this very thing I fit swear for anybody wey come for me.”

She added that she couldn’t say all that she experienced at the hospital.

BBNaija Boys Are Not Humans

Meanwhile, Phyna, has claimed that her male colleagues aren’t humans.

Naija News reports that former BBNaija Housemate, Chizzy had shared a post as regards romance among their colleagues.

He wrote: “Take easy on us abeg… I go ship ooo”

Reacting, Phyna told Chizzy to stop ‘shipping’ her with BBNaija boys as there are many other ‘sweet boys’ in Nigeria.

She wrote: “@Chizzy sweet boys dy nigeria na why you just wan ship me with BBN boys. Ship me with human being abeg.”