‘BBNaija Boys Ain’t Human Being’ – BBNaija’s Phyna

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ edition, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has claimed that her male colleagues aren’t humans.

Naija News reports that former BBNaija Housemate, Chizzy had shared a post as regards romance among their colleagues.

He wrote: “Take easy on us abeg… I go ship ooo”

Reacting, Phyna told Chizzy to stop ‘shipping’ her with BBNaija boys as there are many other ‘sweet boys’ in Nigeria.

She wrote: “@Chizzy sweet boys dy nigeria na why you just wan ship me with BBN boys. Ship me with human being abeg.”

Phyna Exposes The Person Who Tried To Take Her Life

Meanwhile, Phyna has exposed her chef who continuously fed her poison to kill her.

Recall, the reality star, Phyna had opened up about being poisoned after lamenting about the overwhelming hatred against her since she left the reality show.

The hype princess questioned the motive behind those who were responsible for the act, wondering why anyone will hate her so much to want her dead.

Speaking about the experience in a new interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa, Phyna revealed that her cook was the person behind the continuous lacing of food poisoning.

According to her, she had been having stomach pains after she had her meal; and immediately started to feel a strange pain that drove her to start coughing out blood.