WAFU B Under-20 Final: Nigeria To Play Ghana

Nigeria Under-20 Women B Team defeated Benin Republic 3-0 to advance to the final of the WAFU B Under-20 Women Championship which is ongoing in Kumasi, Ghana.

Following the victory, the Nigerian women’s team will face the Ghana Under-20 women’s team in the final of the championship at the Baba Yara Stadium, where the Nigerian team defeated Benin Republic in the semi-finals.

During the semi-final clash, the Nigeria Under-20 women’s team took the lead as early as the 23rd minute courtesy of a goal from Adowunmi Omowunmi.

Afterwards, two goals from attacking midfielder Esther Onyenezide in the 34th minute and the 52nd minute sealed the victory for the Nigerian team.

Even though the three goals in the game came from Omowunmi and Onyenezide, Chinyere Kalu of Nigeria was voted the match’s most valuable player.

Opeyemi Ajakaye, who has scored the most goals in the competition, didn’t increase her total on Wednesday night, but she will have a fantastic chance to do so in the final game on Saturday.

So far in the WAFU B Under-20 Women Championship, the Falconets of Nigeria have scored 19 goals and would hope to score more against their West African rivals, Ghana, in the final of the competition.