Super Falconets Coach Invites 20-Women For WAFU B Under-20 Tourney

Super Falconets coach, Chris Danjuma has announced Nigeria’s 20-woman squad for the upcoming WAFU B U-20 Women Tournament in Kumasi, Ghana.

Strikers Omowunmi Bello, Goodness Osigwe, and Danjuma, who led the Nigerian women’s national team to the Under-20 Women’s World Cup’s semifinals in Costa Rica last year, also made the squad.

Afolabi, Folorunsho, Ajakaye, and Emmanuel who were part of the Nigerian Under-17 girls’ team that took home the bronze medal at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup finals in India last year were also invited to the team.

During the tournament, the Super Falconets’ B team will face the Under-20 girls from the Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, and Togo in Group B of this year’s event, which runs from May 20 to June 4. In Group A, the Under-20 women from Ghana and the Benin Republic will battle it out.

The tournament will begin on May 21 at the Baba Yara Stadium with a match between Ghana and Benin Republic. Nigeria will play the Niger Republic on May 22 while Burkina Faso will play Togo on May 23.

After playing Togo on May 24, again at Baba Yara Stadium, the Falconets will play Burkina Faso on May 28 at Paa Joe Stadium.

Below is the full Super Falconets 20-women Squad For WAFU B U-20 Women’s Tournament

Goalkeepers: Inyene Etim, Shukura Bakare, and Chinyere Mgbechi.

Defenders: Jumoke Alani, Oluchi Ohaegbulem, Chidinma Ogbuchi, Comfort Folorunsho, Blessing Okpe, and Monica Ameh.

Forwards: Shukurat Oladipo, Goodness Osigwe, Flourish Sebastine, Omowunmi Bello, Opeyemi Ajakaye, and Judith Okah.

Midfield: Taiwo Afolabi, Chioma Olise, Chinyere Kalu, Esther Onyenezide, and Blessing Emmanuel.