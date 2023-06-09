2024 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria To Face Burundi

Nigeria under-20 women’s football team, Super Falconets, will play Burundi in the second round of the 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying matches.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) conducted the draw in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday.

Before the draw, there was no direct route to how teams will qualify for the 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World, but the draw showed an intriguing path through which teams could qualify for the tournament.

The journey to qualifying for the Under-20 Women’s World starts when the six countries with the lowest rankings compete in a round-robin format between September 1 and September 10, 2023.

In this round, Equatorial Guinea will play against Libya, Togo will battle against Guinea-Bissau, and Mauritius will compete against Chad.

The winners from this round will move on to the following round of qualification.

Afterward, Senegal will play Mali in the next round, and Ethiopia will face the winner of the match between Equatorial Guinea and Libya.

Nigeria, who got to the semifinals of the most recent international competition, will play Burundi while Ghana wait to see how the encounter between Togo and Guinea Bissau plays out.

The winners of these games, which will take place between October 6 and October 15, 2023, will advance to the third round of qualifiers, which will take place between November 12 and November 19, 2023.

In the last phase of the qualifiers, four countries will face each other in a round-robin format. This process is expected to produce two countries that will represent Africa in the 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup.