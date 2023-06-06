2023 WAFU B U-20 Cup: Four Nigerians Make Team Of The Tournament

Four Falconets players made the team of the tournament despite the squad losing the 2023 WAFU B U-20 Cup final against Ghana on Saturday.

The players were voted into the team of the tournament because of their individual performance.

After regulation time ended in a 1-1 draw, Ghana upset Christopher Danjuma’s team 3-1 via penalties in Kumasi, Ghana.

The first eleven of the 2023 WAFU B Under-20 Cup final included four Nigerians – Opeyemi Ajakaye, Flourish Sebastine, Esther Onyenezide, and Chinyere Kalu, alongside six players from rival Ghana and one from Burkina Faso.

Sebastine, who gave Nigeria the equalizer in the 2023 WAFU B U-20 Cup final, finished with four goals against Ajakaye’s six in the final goalscorers chart.

In the 4-3-3 attack-minded formation for the 2023 WAFU B U-20 Cup first eleven, Nigeria’s Burkinabe striker Adele Kabren was paired with other strikers in the attack.

In addition to winning the best player award for the competition, Ghana’s Stella Nyamekye and Success Ameeya are paired with Nigeria’s Onyenezide in the midfield.

Sarah Kulible of Ghana and Kalu, the lone Nigerian among the defenders, form the center of the defense, with Comfort Yeboah and Fatimata Fuseini on either side of the defense. Afi Amenyaku, Ghana’s penalty shootout heroine, was assigned the team’s goalkeeper.