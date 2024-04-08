Top Nigerian Players Abroad Who Scored For Their Clubs Last Weekend

Advertisement

It was not a very big weekend for Nigerian players abroad last weekend, April 6 and 7, 2024, in terms of scoring goals, as only a handful of Nigerian footballers hit the target.

Victor Osimhen made headlines once again as one of the few Nigerian players abroad to score a goal last weekend. The 25-year-old striker scored through a flying header in Napoli’s 4-2 win over Monza on Sunday.

The Nigeria international, who has missed most of the season due to fitness issues, has now scored 12 goals for the reigning Italian Serie A champions.

In Denmark, former MFM striker, Stephen Odey ended his 10-game goals drought last weekend as he scored a goal in Randers’ 3-1 win over Hvidovre IF. The goal was his 4th this season in 23 league games. He has also provided two assists.

Cyriel Dessers couldn’t score for his Scottish club, Rangers, despite playing the entire 90 minutes. He did, however, provide an assist in the club’s 3-3 draw with Celtic at Ibrox.

Also, Samuel Chukwueze couldn’t score for his Italian Serie A club, AC Milan, despite playing for the entire 90 minutes. But he provided an assist as Milan beat Lecce 3-0 on Saturday. The 23-year-old winger’s contribution during the game earned him the Man of the Match award.

In Belgium, Raphael Onyedika scored twice for Club Brugge, his first brace of his football career. The two goals helped his club record a 3-1 win over Anderlecht in the Belgium Jupiler League play-offs.