Premier League Duo Set To Dump England For Super Eagles Of Nigeria

Premier League duo, Gabriel Osho and Elijah Adebayo are said to be open to playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

In the last eight years, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have attracted several British-born Nigerian players who have established themselves in the team over time.

Some notable British-born players in the Super Eagles squad are Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, William Troost-Ekong, Ademola Lookman, and Leon Balogun.

The number of British-born players in the Super Eagles might increase anytime soon as Gabriel Osho and Elijah Adebayo, currently contracted to Luton Town, are open to switching their nationality to Nigeria.

In an interview with The Time, Adebayo made it clear that he is open to playing for either England or Nigeria if they come for him.

He, however, added that his mother would be proud if he chose to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The 26-year-old striker said, “I would like to play for Nigeria.

“It would make my mum happy, make her proud. That’s something we’ve spoken about.

“Playing for England? It would be a case of whichever comes first. My mum would be proud if I played for Nigeria or England, but Nigeria especially.”

Also, UK-based Nigerian football enthusiast, David Doherty, who contested the presidency of the Nigeria Football Federation at last year’s election confirmed that Gabriel Osho and Elijah Adebayo are open to playing for the Super Eagles.

Though Osho, a 25-year-old defender, who has played 14 Premier League games for Luton Town this season, hasn’t publicly said he intends to play for Nigeria, Doherty said via his Instagram page that the player is waiting for a call from the Super Eagles.

“Let us make it clear here once and for all, Gabriel Osho and Elijah Adebayo have always been open and committed to the Nigeria project and there has not been interest or move from England for the duo,” Doherty said

“Osho and Adebayo are both guaranteed for Nigeria from age 16 and nothing has ever changed since then. Osho has always been open to Naija, no doubt.”