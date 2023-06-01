I’ve Been Refreshing My Email – Hilda Baci Anxiously Expects Update From Guinness World Records

Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has revealed that she is yet to get an update from Guinness World Records regarding her marathon cooking quest.

The chef who took to her Twitter account on Thursday revealed her anxiety as she expects the organization’s verdict regarding her recent 100 hours cook-a-thon feat.

Naija News recalls the 27-year-old gained popularity following her 100 hours of marathon cooking to surpass the previous Guinness World record set by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon, in 2019 for the longest time spent by an individual on cooking.

After the feat which she achieved about two weeks ago, Baci is yet to get an official confirmation from Guinness World Records though the organization said they have taken notice of her attempt.

On Thursday, the chef took to her Twitter account where she wrote: “Not me refreshing my email every second since we submitted all the evidence to Guinness World Records.”

In response to her outburst, the Guinness World Records said their team is still working on it.

Hilda Baci: Lata Tondon Discloses How Long It Took Guinness World Record To Confirm Her Feat

The current official Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon, Lata Tondon has disclosed how long it took for her achievement to be recognized by the body.

The Indian chef, while speaking during a Live Instagram session, praised Nigerians for the love they bestowed on Hilda Baci throughout her Cook-a-thon challenge to surpass her record.

She, however, disclosed that it took approximately two months before her record was declared and a certificate was presented to her by Guinness World Records.